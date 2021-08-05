UrduPoint.com

India Failed To Dent Kashmiri's Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Dr Moeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf Thursday said that India has failed to dent the Kashmiri's struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination guaranteed by the international community under UNSC resolutions despite brutal oppression and human rights' violations, well documented by international media

National Security Adviser on his official handle at social networking site Twitter to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on "Youm-e-Istehsal" Kashmir in a series of tweets wrote that on August 5, 2019, India took unilateral and illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), imposing an unprecedented military siege.

Dr Moeed, who is on his official visit to the US said, "India's attempts at forced demographic change and erasing Kashmiri identity will never be successful.

The government and people of Pakistan stand resolute in their support for the Kashmir cause." Pakistan, he said has always believed in a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UNSC resolutions, adding, "but today we are faced with a Hindutva inspired ideological government that continues to defy international law and take unilateral actions that threaten peace and stability in our region."NSA further said India should realise that 74 years of oppression have failed to quell the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and it would continue to fail.

"The day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve their goal of self-determination. InshAllah! (by the will of Almighty Allah)," he concluded.

