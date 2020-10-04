India failed to divide Kashmiris on communal, regional basis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Despite having tried one after another brutal tactic to divide the Kashmiris on communal and regional basis, Modi led fascist Indian government has bitterly failed in its ill plans.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service says that people of Jammu and Kashmir had learnt the lesson 'United we stand, divided we fall' by heart and were determined to continue their struggle against Indian occupation while remaining like a rock.

The report mentions that it was the Kashmiris' unity, which had served as the main factor to foil Indian designs to suppress the freedom movement.

The Modi regime's illegal actions of August 5, last year, had particularly forced all sections of Kashmiris including non-Muslims from Jammu region to free their homeland from being dominated by Hindu outsiders, because the distribution of domicile certificates among non-Kashmiris had threatened their existence in the territory.

India had deployed around a million of its armed forces' personnel in Kashmir and even if it brings all its remaining troops into the territory, the Kashmiris will not abandon their freedom struggle, the report added.

Indian machinations had very well conveyed it to the Kashmiri people that they had no alternative but to fight the illegal Indian occupation with unity and determination.

In view of determination, unity of the Kashmiri people and truthfulness of their cause, the report said, Indian military occupation was doomed to ultimately perish in the occupied territory.

The continued military lockdown and internet shutdown had badly exposed the India's true face in Kashmir to the outside world, and it had started raising its voice in favour of the besieged Kashmiri people.