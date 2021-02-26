UrduPoint.com
India Failed To Get Pakistan Blacklisted In FATF: Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

India failed to get Pakistan blacklisted in FATF: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said India had badly failed in its nefarious designs to get Pakistan blacklisted in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The foreign minister, in a statement, said the Indian government was using the issue of FATF against Pakistan for political gains.

He said Pakistan's efforts were reflective of the fact that it was serious in taking actions against terror-financing and money-laundering.

He said the FATF acknowledged Pakistan's implementation of 24 out of 27 points, expressing the confidence that progress on the three points would be fully made by June.

He said 13 countries appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the meeting of FATF.

The foreign minister also welcomed the observance of ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, terming it a positive development.

He said India had been frequently violating the agreement, which resulted in loss of lives of innocent civilians.

On the Kashmir dispute, he said India could not deny the resolution of the issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

The American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee, he said, had demanded of the United States to address the grievances of oppressed people.

