India failed to provide any evidence for baseless allegations against Pakistan: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, while presenting irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan on Tuesday said that India had not provided a single shred of evidence to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan.

“It has been seven days since the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), yet not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan,” the DG ISPR stated while addressing a press conference here.

He said that soon after the attack, instead of carrying out probe into the incident, India launched propaganda to malign Pakistan at international level. Such tactics were aimed at diverting attention from internal failures and upcoming political developments in India, he said.

Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said that India has been found operating terror networks inside Pakistan, in which explosives, IEDs, and other lethal materials were being supplied to terrorists to target not only security forces but also innocent civilians.

“This irrefutable evidence is just one small component of the broader pattern of state-sponsored terrorism being orchestrated by India,” the DG said.

He went on to say that an Indian-trained and sponsored terrorist, a Pakistani citizen, was arrested on April 25 near the Jhelum bus stand. One IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered from him, he said.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of an Indian drone from his house, along with Rs1 million in cash. A forensic analysis of the recovered materials provided “irrefutable” evidence that could be examined by any credible, independent agency, he said.

“The handler was a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army, Subedar Sukvinder,” the DG ISPR said, adding that “the Indian officer had sent an IED and instructed the terrorist to collect it from a designated location.”

MORE/raz