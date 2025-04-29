Open Menu

India Failed To Provide Any Evidence For Baseless Allegations Against Pakistan: DG ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 08:40 PM

India failed to provide any evidence for baseless allegations against Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, while presenting irrefutable evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan on Tuesday said that India had not provided a single shred of evidence to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan.

“It has been seven days since the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), yet not a single shred of evidence has been provided to substantiate the baseless allegations levelled against Pakistan,” the DG ISPR stated while addressing a press conference here.

He said that soon after the attack, instead of carrying out probe into the incident, India launched propaganda to malign Pakistan at international level. Such tactics were aimed at diverting attention from internal failures and upcoming political developments in India, he said.

Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said that India has been found operating terror networks inside Pakistan, in which explosives, IEDs, and other lethal materials were being supplied to terrorists to target not only security forces but also innocent civilians.

“This irrefutable evidence is just one small component of the broader pattern of state-sponsored terrorism being orchestrated by India,” the DG said.

He went on to say that an Indian-trained and sponsored terrorist, a Pakistani citizen, was arrested on April 25 near the Jhelum bus stand. One IED, two mobile phones, and Rs70,000 were recovered from him, he said.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of an Indian drone from his house, along with Rs1 million in cash. A forensic analysis of the recovered materials provided “irrefutable” evidence that could be examined by any credible, independent agency, he said.

“The handler was a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army, Subedar Sukvinder,” the DG ISPR said, adding that “the Indian officer had sent an IED and instructed the terrorist to collect it from a designated location.”

MORE/raz

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

5 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

5 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

5 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

5 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

6 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

6 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

6 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

6 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan