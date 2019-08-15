India failed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiri people: Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said India had failed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiri people by using heavy force and different tactics against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted to resolve all issues through dialogue because war itself a problem but not solution to any issue.

The minister said Pakistan was following international laws but if war imposed on it then Pakistan armed forces were fully capable to response in a befitting manner to any Indian aggression.

Ali Amin Gandapur said India was an occupying force and wanted to change the demographic composition of the held territory. Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and would do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian rule, he added.

He said protests were held all over the world against Indian occupation and brutalities against innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley, adding that United Nations National Security Council had admitted it and called the session over the present situation of occupied Kashmir.

The minister said besides highlighting the issue at all international forums, the friendly nations would be taken into confidence and their help would be sought to force India to stop its oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

He said so called secularism of India had been exposed and the extremists have made the life of minorities there miserable.

Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and we would fight to the last drop of blood for Kashmir, he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become frustrated due to international level diplomatic response for Pakistan.