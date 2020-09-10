India failed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle despite worst atrocities: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle despite the worst kind of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle despite the worst kind of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to various delegations in the State's metropolis, he said Indian despite using all means of repressions have failed to crush the indigenous struggle launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

He said the spirit of Kashmiri people was high and they would not compromise less than their liberation from India.

The prime minister said that love and commitment of Kashmiri people with Pakistan was beyond Imagination and millions of Kashmiris had laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and added that India despite using all means had failed to lessen the spirit of sacrifice of Kashmiri people.

Farooq Haider said after being frustrated, India had started unprovoked firing on the line of control to divert the attention of the international community from the current situation in IIOJK.

The settlement of Hindu extremists in IIOJK was also a part of conspiracy to eliminate the identity, culture and history of Muslims and so for over 5 lakh non state actors had been given state domicile to change the demography of the state, he added.

The Prime Minister termed this illegal action on a part of Indian government was a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He called upon the international community to play their leading role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and to take notice over the continued violations of human rights in IIOJK.