UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Failed To Suppress Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle Despite Worst Atrocities: AJK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:29 PM

India failed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle despite worst atrocities: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle despite the worst kind of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris legitimate freedom struggle despite the worst kind of atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to various delegations in the State's metropolis, he said Indian despite using all means of repressions have failed to crush the indigenous struggle launched by the people of IIOJK for attaining their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

He said the spirit of Kashmiri people was high and they would not compromise less than their liberation from India.

The prime minister said that love and commitment of Kashmiri people with Pakistan was beyond Imagination and millions of Kashmiris had laid down their lives for the cause of freedom and added that India despite using all means had failed to lessen the spirit of sacrifice of Kashmiri people.

Farooq Haider said after being frustrated, India had started unprovoked firing on the line of control to divert the attention of the international community from the current situation in IIOJK.

The settlement of Hindu extremists in IIOJK was also a part of conspiracy to eliminate the identity, culture and history of Muslims and so for over 5 lakh non state actors had been given state domicile to change the demography of the state, he added.

The Prime Minister termed this illegal action on a part of Indian government was a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He called upon the international community to play their leading role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and to take notice over the continued violations of human rights in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister United Nations Line Of Control Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All From Government Million Love

Recent Stories

Foreign secretary briefs heads of EU missions on H ..

2 minutes ago

Youth urged to follow Jinnah's footprints for nati ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly panel mulls ways for durable sol ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt approves funds for various sports projects ..

2 minutes ago

US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bl ..

6 minutes ago

Tinted glasses vehicles a security risk: CTO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.