India fails to dampen indomitable spirit of freedom-loving Kashmiris: Pakistan Envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed on Tuesday said that despite turning the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a large prison, India has not been able to dampen the indomitable spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people

He was speaking at an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo to observe 27th October as Kashmir Black Day. A large number of Pakistani community members and Kashmiri Diaspora attended the event, a message received here from Tokyo said.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed read the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan which primarily emphasized on support and solidarity with Kashmiri people for realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.

He remarked that this day represented the ominous designs of Indian Government when its security forces illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and since the last 73 years have subjected the innocent Kashmiris to brutal repression.

The Ambassador said that on August 5, 2019 the Indian Government, in violation of International law and humanitarian norms, altered the constitutional status and demographic structure of IIOJK.

However, these illegal and unilateral Indian actions have not only been rejected by Kashmiris and Pakistan but the International community too condemned it for being in violation of International Law and relevant UNSC resolutions, he added.

The Ambassador deplored that Indian Government and its security forces since August 5, 2019 have intensified their inhuman tactics and subjected the people of IIOJK to worst kind of human rights violations besides imposition of indefinite curfew, suspension of all cyber communication lines, custodial torture and deaths, use of pellet guns, extra judicial killings and random imprisonment of innocent people.

He also underscored the efforts of Pakistan to highlight India's continued state-terrorism in IIOJK at various international forums.

Subsequently, he added that the UN Security Council on different occasions has taken up the issue for discussion keeping in view the prevailing horrendous situation in the area, thereby belying Indian claim that the dispute was India's internal matter.

The Ambassador concluded his remarks by reaffirming Government of Pakistan's resolve to continue extending full political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate struggle of valiant Kashmiris for the right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous UNSC Resolutions.

A photographic exhibition was also organized by the Embassy to highlight the continuing torture and brutal repression carried out by the Indian Occupied forces in IIOJK.

Earlier, the members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri Diaspora held a strong protest in front of the Indian Embassy to observe the Kashmir Black Day and strongly agitate against the unprecedented gross human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.

