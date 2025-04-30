India Fails To Present Evidence In Pahalgam Incident: Rana Ihsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Wednesday that India stands on the back foot diplomatically and defensively after failing to present any evidence linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam incident.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that it has been seven days since the incident, yet India has not produced a single piece of credible evidence, neither before its own media nor the international community.
Not a single country has supported India’s narrative blaming Pakistan, he added.
Rana Ihsan added that Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy has effectively exposed the baselessness of Indian allegations.
“If viewed diplomatically, India is clearly on the defensive. If viewed from a defence standpoint, Pakistan is fully prepared to respond,” he asserted.
He maintained that Pakistan’s readiness, both diplomatically and militarily, is firm and unified, while India continues to lose credibility on the global stage due to its inability to substantiate claims.
