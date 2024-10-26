'India fails to stifle Kashmiri resistance despite military might' : Zahid Safi says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Zahid Safi vehemently condemned October 27 as "a murder of humanity," emphasizing India's inability to silence Kashmir's voice despite its brutal military occupation.

In his exclusive video message with ptv news channel , he explained that it was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the partition plan of the subcontinent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Zahid stressed that India's aggressive actions will not deter the Kashmiri people's unwavering struggle for self-determination.

India's occupation of Kashmir will soon come to an end and the sacrifices of Kashmiris will ultimately lead to their

freedom, he expressed confidence.

He said despite the deployment of illegal Indian soldiers, India has failed to weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiris and will continue their freedom movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Zahid Safi expressed optimism that heightened global awareness, combined with Pakistan's unwavering support would pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, ultimately honoring the long-held aspirations of the Kashmiri people.