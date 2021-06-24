UrduPoint.com
India Fails To Taint SCO Protocol With FATF Propaganda Against Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:02 PM

India has failed in tainting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) protocol with its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) propaganda as its effort to incorporate banned organizations in the protocol was turned down at the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :India has failed in tainting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) protocol with its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) propaganda as its effort to incorporate banned organizations in the protocol was turned down at the meeting.

A two-day 16th SCO Secretaries of the Security Council meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from June 22, 23, sources in National Security Division told APP.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf participated in the meeting and exposed Indian nefarious designs and atrocities inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the forum.

The source said India once again got defeated at SCO summit as its conspiracy to target Pakistan on terrorism failed.

"India tried to include its FATF propaganda against Pakistan in the SCO declaration but it failed," he added.

Moreover, India's nefarious intentions in Afghanistan have also been exposed globally.

Once again, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Dowal was defeated in the SCO meeting.

