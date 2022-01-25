UrduPoint.com

India Fanning Hatred, Pakistan Bringing Hearts Closer: President

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

India fanning hatred, Pakistan bringing hearts closer: President

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said India was promoting hatred among its communities, while Pakistan was focused on 'bringing the hearts closer'.

Addressing at a function at Cadet College, Ghotki, the president said Pakistan took great pride in the 'Two-Nation' theory that defined its identity and sovereignty.

President Alvi said the Pakistani nation was strong in moral character and had the potential to make its mark in the world.

He mentioned that Pakistan had also played a positive role for resuming peace in Afghanistan.

He said the hosting of four million Afghan refugees in Pakistan for over four decades never faced any opposition by the nation.

However, he said that the West was following dual standards on morality and ethics as the immigrants faced utmost difficulties.

The president emphasized the importance of merit, terming it important to acknowledge the hard work of students.

President Alvi said in present times, knowledge was not limited to books and the students could acquire it online as well.

However, he stressed that it was the responsibility of teachers to guide the students towards the goal of knowledge.

The president said institutions could suffer deterioration due to violation of merit.

He said protests and vandalism incurred damage to the country as an obstacle to development.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Guide Ghotki Moral Refugee Merit Packaging Limited Million Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

26 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

26 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

26 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

26 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

26 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.