India fanning hatred, Pakistan bringing hearts closer: President

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said India was promoting hatred among its communities, while Pakistan was focused on 'bringing the hearts closer'.

Addressing at a function at Cadet College, Ghotki, the president said Pakistan took great pride in the 'Two-Nation' theory that defined its identity and sovereignty.

President Alvi said the Pakistani nation was strong in moral character and had the potential to make its mark in the world.

He mentioned that Pakistan had also played a positive role for resuming peace in Afghanistan.

He said the hosting of four million Afghan refugees in Pakistan for over four decades never faced any opposition by the nation.

However, he said that the West was following dual standards on morality and ethics as the immigrants faced utmost difficulties.

The president emphasized the importance of merit, terming it important to acknowledge the hard work of students.

President Alvi said in present times, knowledge was not limited to books and the students could acquire it online as well.

However, he stressed that it was the responsibility of teachers to guide the students towards the goal of knowledge.

The president said institutions could suffer deterioration due to violation of merit.

He said protests and vandalism incurred damage to the country as an obstacle to development.