India Files List Of Pulwama Attack Perpetrators, Accuses Pakistan Of Covering Key Suspect

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

India Files List of Pulwama Attack Perpetrators, Accuses Pakistan of Covering Key Suspect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Islamabad continues to shield perpetrators of the deadly bombing attack in the Pulwama district of Kashmir's Indian part from the Pakistani-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a statement on Thursday, inaugurating the attack's charge list.

"The charge sheet has been filed after a 1.5-year investigation into the attack. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice," Srivastava told a briefing.

The spokesperson further recalled that Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

"The organization and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that [Jaish-e-Mohammad leader] Masood Azhar, whose name comes first in the charge sheet, continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan, but it continues to evade responsibility," Srivastava said.

On February 14 last year, a car carrying over 100 Pounds of explosives rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force bus convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, killing at least 40 militants. While Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed the responsibility for the attack right away, Pakistan itself denied any involvement.

