India fired six ballistic missiles at its own territories, DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Director General Inter services Public Relations (DGISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India had launched six ballistic missiles, one striking Udhampur and the other five hitting near Amritsar.

In a late night media talk, he said six ballistic missiles were fired from Udhampur. This suggests India is targeting its own population, particularly the Sikh minority, which does not make sense. Sikh minorities appear to be under attack.

The strikes have raised concerns over the deliberate targeting of Punjab's Sikh community, prompting serious questions about the Indian government's intentions.

In another media talk Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that India has targeted PAF airbases; air defenses intercepted most ballistic missiles, a few penetrated, but initial reports show no damage to PAF aircraft.

He mentioned that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) detected the electronic signatures of every missile upon launch and pinpointed their intended targets.

He stated that India had launched missile and drone attacks on Afghanistan, a neighbouring brotherly nation.

Shortly after launching a missile attack on their own territory in Indian Punjab, India aimed to push the region and beyond into chaos as part of a larger sinister plan.

He reassured the people of Pakistan that their armed forces are fully alert and prepared to counter any cowardly acts of aggression by India.

These reckless actions by India expose its mounting paranoia, which worsens with every defeat. But no amount of aggression can weaken the unyielding spirit of the Pakistani people.

Far from weakening us, these shameful acts only harden Pakistan’s determination and solidarity. India’s desperation is a ticking time bomb—its paranoia and failures will keep compounding, he added.