UrduPoint.com

India Flouts UN Resolutions, Allows Its Citizens To Vote In IIOJK Assembly Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

India flouts UN resolutions, allows its citizens to vote in IIOJK assembly polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :In utter violation of the United Nations resolutions, the Modi-led Indian government has allowed its citizens, temporarily residing in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to vote in so-called assembly elections.

According to the Kashmir media service, this was announced by the Indian Chief Electoral Officer for the IIOJK chapter Hridesh Kumar Singh in a statement on Wednesday. He said, "Non-Locals residing in Jammu Kashmir can also vote in Assembly elections".

Chief Electoral Officer Hridesh Kumar Singh said that the final voter lists in IIOJK be released on November 25, 2022.

Hridesh Kumar Singh said those who are temporarily residing in Jammu Kashmir can vote by getting their Names included in the voters' lists. "Non-Locals residing in Jammu Kashmir for work purposes, labour or studying in Jammu Kashmir can also vote. They can also register as voters online," he added.

Voters who will be of 18 years of age on 1 October 2022 or who have attained the age of 18 years before that can get their names included in the voter lists during this period.

The Election Commissioner stated that there was no bar for voting for non-locals or Indian citizens. "It does not matter how long one has been staying in Jammu Kashmir. …. Those living here on rent can also vote," the election Commission said.

Around 20 to 25 lakh new voters, mostly from India, will be included in the voters' list.

It is worth mentioning here that after the report of the Delimitation Commission was implemented in IIOJK, the number of assembly seats has gone up to 90.

With the increase in the number of assembly seats, there has been a massive change in the electoral rolls and now the Indian citizens, present in IIOJK under any category, have been made eligible to get their names registered on voter lists.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India United Nations Vote Rent Jammu October November Media From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

11 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.