'India Forces Can't Suppress Voice Of Kashmiris'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Sajida Begum on Thursday strongly condemned Indian atrocities and cruelties on Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said October 27 would be marked as the black day to raise voice against Indian suppression and brutalities.

Talking to APP, she said that it was one of the darkest day of history when hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by Indian troops on Oct 27, 1947.

She said that India was involved in state terrorism through deployment of additional troops and the IIOJK had been turned into the largest "prison" on the planet.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all forums to urge the international community to play its role and force India to end atrocities in the IIOJK, adding that India should fulfill its international obligation by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions.

The MPA said the whole nation was standing with Kashmiris and the government wouldcontinue to raise voice for the right to self-determination of Kashmiri brethren.

