India forcibly denies fundamental rights to Kashmiri people: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that India had forcibly denied fundamental rights of the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmiri (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that India had forcibly denied fundamental rights of the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmiri (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019.

In his message on Kashmir exploitation day, the CM said that India illegally altered the status of IIOJ&K and blatantly violated all international laws. The oppressed people of the valley are continuously protesting against this illegal move of India and lamented that India is constantly committing genocide.

Pakistan strongly condemns the illegal move of India at every level, he stressed.

The unresolved Kashmir issue is a tragic story of the indifference of the international community as well, he regretted and maintained that the international conscience will have to wake up to the voice of the Kashmiris.

Kashmiris live in our hearts and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, he said.

Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris and success will be the destiny of the tyrannised Kashmiri people.

Pakistanis salute the continued struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he concluded.