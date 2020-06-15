India Foreign Ministry Summons Pakistani Diplomat as Indian Officials Missing in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday it was summoning Pakistani charge d'affair over the incident with two Indian officials who went missing earlier in the day in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

A source in the Indian government told Sputnik earlier on Monday that two employees of the country's High Commission's Central Industrial Security Force had gone out for duty but did not reach their destination. The incident came soon after two officials of the Pakistani mission in New Delhi were declared personae non gratae over their espionage activities.

"Indian Ministry of External Affairs summons Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India after two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing," the ministry said in a statement.