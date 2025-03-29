Open Menu

India Funding Defunct Org. To Disrupt Peace In KP, Balochistan: Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said that India is funding defunct organizations to disrupt peace in Khyber

Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region. India is also providing financial support to terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil to halt development projects in Balochistan areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about rising incident of terrorism in Pakistan, he said that entire nation and political parties are standing behind the Pakistan Armed forces to flush out menace of terrorism.

To a question about political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI is working for personal interest. He further said that PTI was playing politics to regain power in the country.

He said that founder PTI is availing all required facilities in jail. The founder PTI is still engaged in misguiding the youth of this country, he added.

Commenting on efforts of the government for improving life style of the common man, he said that pakistan stock exchange, remittances, and exports are showing progress while the inflation has brought to single digit due to policies of the present government.

He said, we will take all possible measures to promote industrial sectors and create job opportunities for unemployed youth of this country. To a question about reservation of Pakistan Peoples Party over canals issue, he said reservation of coalition partners would be addressed through negotiations.

