India Funding Defunct Org. To Disrupt Peace In KP, Balochistan: Abbasi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said that India is funding defunct organizations to disrupt peace in Khyber
Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region. India is also providing financial support to terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil to halt development projects in Balochistan areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about rising incident of terrorism in Pakistan, he said that entire nation and political parties are standing behind the Pakistan Armed forces to flush out menace of terrorism.
To a question about political role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI is working for personal interest. He further said that PTI was playing politics to regain power in the country.
He said that founder PTI is availing all required facilities in jail. The founder PTI is still engaged in misguiding the youth of this country, he added.
Commenting on efforts of the government for improving life style of the common man, he said that pakistan stock exchange, remittances, and exports are showing progress while the inflation has brought to single digit due to policies of the present government.
He said, we will take all possible measures to promote industrial sectors and create job opportunities for unemployed youth of this country. To a question about reservation of Pakistan Peoples Party over canals issue, he said reservation of coalition partners would be addressed through negotiations.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India funding defunct org. to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims defy restrictions to observe Shab-e-Qadr with fervor6 minutes ago
-
AC Lalian takes action against overcharging during Eid fare crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Tajir Ittehad Group hosts Iftar dinner, brings together city's business elite26 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to solar revolution, energy reforms: Rana Ihsaan26 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condemns suicide attack on Mengal's long march in Mastung36 minutes ago
-
Iftar dinner arranged for special children of school46 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food, seizes fake mineral water in Chiniot46 minutes ago
-
Chiniot gears up for massive Polio eradication campaign starting April 2146 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews arrangements for Eid1 hour ago
-
Govt. extends condolences to affected families of Katlang incident1 hour ago
-
Plan ordered for X-ray facilities, operation theaters at veterinary hospitals1 hour ago