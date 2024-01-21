Open Menu

India Further Intensifies Surveillance In IIOJK Ahead Of Its Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Indian forces’ personnel have further intensified checking, frisking, surveillance and patrolling in the name of security measures in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of its Republic Day on January 26.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, additional personnel have been deployed in Srinagar and surrounding localities to fortify key areas, including the venue for the main Republic Day function.

Stringent checks and surveillance measures have been put in place to monitor and control the movement of people and vehicles. The strategic deployment of forces includes paramilitary personnel, police, and specialized units equipped to handle any contingencies.

Checkpoints have been set up at key entry points, and forces’ personnel are conducting thorough inspections.

In addition to the ground-level measures, technological advancements are being utilized to enhance surveillance capabilities. CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor public spaces and the intelligence network has also been activated to respond swiftly to any potential threats.

The Indian military authorities have set up huge makeshift bunkers and deployed bullet proof armed vehicles everywhere to monitor the daily life of the Kashmiris.

The forces’ personnel are also continuing their cordon and search operations (CASOs) in all cities, towns and villages of the territory, subjecting the residents to severe harassment.

