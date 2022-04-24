UrduPoint.com

India Goes Nervous Over US Congresswoman's Visit To AJK: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) Apr 24 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday said that Indian government was nervous because of the diplomatic move being launched to expose Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and raise the issue of Kashmir vigorously at international level.

Talking to various delegations who called on him in the Federal metropolis, the AJK president said that the US congresswoman Ilhan Umar's recent visit to AJK to hold a press conference at Muzaffarabad had perturbed the Indian government.

"India has been uselessly raising a lot of hue and cry over Ilhan's visit and her press talk with me at Muzaffarabad despite the fact that Kashmiris' struggle is now being acknowledged all over the world," he said.

Since the government has decided to take up the Kashmir issue vigorously at international level, he said India's uneasiness was quite understandable.

Referring to the killing of innocent civilians, he said that India was perpetrating atrocities in IIOJK on a daily basis and especially after the abolition of the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5,2019, the human rights situation in the region had further worsened.

He stated that India cannot suppress the spirit of Hurriyat of Kashmiri people with its oppression.

