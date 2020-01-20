India goes on back foot on Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said that India had gone to back foot on Kashmir issue as it was not allowing anyone to enter it after turning it into the world's biggest jail

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said that India had gone to back foot on Kashmir issue as it was not allowing anyone to enter it after turning it into the world's biggest jail.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the world media, including the New York Times, had highlighted problems in its reports which forced India to go on back foot.

He said India had incurred a great loss to Indian held Kashmir economy after stripping it of its special status.

He said India had gone to height of brutalities in the region, adding that it had converted the occupied Kashmir into a military zone and was committing grave human rights violations.

The Kashmir committee chairman said that it had been a long standing issue for the last 72 years, adding that the United Nations should play its role in this regard, Fakhar Imam said and added that India had violated world laws by abolishing its article 370 and 35-A.

Over one lakh kashmiris had braced martyrdom after August 5 last year while thousands of children had been put behind bars, he added.

"Kashmir is future of Pakistan and it is our jugular vein," he said.