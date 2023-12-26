India grilled for violating basic rights of Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India is continuously trampling international laws by using black laws to kill, arrest, summon any one to Indian army camps, police stations and investigation agencies' head offices in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said India’s propaganda of so-called peace in the territory is meant to hide its crimes against humanity in the territory.

The statement deplored the silence of the international community over the revocation of the disputed Kashmir’s special status in flagrant violation of international laws.

The spokesman said that Hindutva BJP regime while issuing domicile to non-Kashmiris including Indian troops has snatched all rights of the people of Jammu and Kshir, guarenteed under UN Charter.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Advocate Divender Singh Behal in a statement in Jammu said the systematic human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the territory have broken all past records. He said that one million trigger-happy troops have caged the entire population in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, turning the Kashmir valley into an open-air prison.

All the government institutions especially the so-called security forces have been saffronised by the Hindutva Indian government.

“The Indian corporate media on one hand distorts the true picture of Kashmir, dubs every Kashmiri, killed extrajudicially, a terrorist and on the other hand sells the invisible peace and development mantra to the outside world.

The local media is barred from reporting the factual ground situation barring outsiders from knowing what really is happening on the ground,” he added. “The saffronised and biased judicial system has failed to give any relief to the people rather by design causing unnecessary delays in hearing the cases of those who are languishing in different jails on fabricated charges for years,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Awami Party in a statement in Jammu strongly denounced the killing of three civilians in the custody of Indian army in Poonch district, saying that New Delhi, upset by the strong resistance of pro-freedom activists, has started targetting innocent Kashmiris in the territory.