India grilled over terror atmosphere in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the ongoing arrest spree, the widespread use of draconian laws and frequent imposition of curfew by the Indian authorities have created an atmosphere of terror and fear in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Secretary Press, Fayaz Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the main aim of India's actions was to suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

He said the Kashmiris are treading the chosen path to freedom with full determination because they know that the freedom struggles can never be defeated by the occupational forces. Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqilabi asked Pakistan to move the International Court of Justice for initiation of proceedings under war crimes against India.

Meanwhile, the media fraternity in the occupied territory has expressed concern over intensification of curbs on the media by the Modi government.

Many Kashmiri journalists told the KMS on the condition of anonymity that practically media has become non-existent in occupied Kashmir. There is no freedom of press and those refusing to toe the lines of the authorities are being victimized.

They also expressed concern over the continued detention of journalist Aasif Sultan who completed 1000 days in jail. The media fraternity complained that no newspaper is allowed to publish political statements of Hurriyat leadership in IIOJK.

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Gupkar and Badami Bagh cantonment areas of Srinagar, today.

In another incident, around two dozen people including five journalists were injured during an operation launched by the occupational authorities to evict the Gujjar community members from their tents and sheds in Zampathri area of Shopian district.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet denounced the eviction of the Gujjar-Bakerwal Muslims deploring that the administration continues to persecute the oppressed communities.

In yet another move to further restrict the social media use, Indian Police chief Dilbagh Singh has directed the police to devise a mechanism to identify and bring to book anti-India social media users.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, today. This incident has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 505 since January 2007.

A video has appeared on social media asking people from all across India to stage protest unanimously on May 30 by beating drums and dishes to demand resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A man in the video is seen appealing people to run hashtag 'Go Modi Go' and refuse to die from COVID under the leadership of Modi.

China has once again disregarded India's protests over its $ 60 billion CPEC project with Pakistan, and reaffirmed its principled stand on the Kashmir issue. Answering at a media briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC has not affected China's principled position on Kashmir.