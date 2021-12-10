India grossly violating human rights in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :As the World Human Rights Day is being observed across the globe, today, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues to reel under brutal Indian occupation.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, said that Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10 December 1948 was indeed a milestone, but the Kashmiris' human rights continued to be violated with impunity. It said among 30 basic human rights enlisted in the UDHR, not even one exists in IIOJK.

The report said that Indian occupational forces had been violating the UDHR in the occupied territory for the last 74 years and mercilessly killing, arresting, torturing and humiliating innocent Kashmiris of every age and gender for demanding their right to self-determination.

The report pointed out that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 95,925 innocent Kashmiris including 7,215 in custody since January 1989 till date. It said that these killings rendered 22,939 women widowed and 107,855 children orphaned. It said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,246 women and damaged 110,445 residential houses and other structures. It maintained that Indian troops and police personnel subjected over 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period.

The report maintained that thousands of young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by the troops while dozens including19-month-old Hibba Jan, Asif Ahmed Sheikh (10), Aaqib Zahoor (16), Ulfat Hameed (17), Bilal Ahmed Butt (17), Insha Mushtaq, Tariq Ahmed Gojri (19) and Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19) lost their eyesight completely due to the pellet injuries.

The report pointed out that Indian troops during 2021 martyred 484 Kashmiris including top APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and a dozen women during the period. It said that most of the victims were killed by the troops during cordon and search operations in fake encounters and custody in the length and breadth of the territory.

"The troops damaged over 1048 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 118 women and arrested over 17,000 persons including youth, human rights activists including Khurrum Parviaz, journalists, aged woman and girls by Indian troops, police and notorious NIA under different black laws during over 10,500 cordon and search operations across the occupied territory in the period," the report said.

The report said that the occupation authorities this year 2021 did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and several other big mosques, shrines and imambargahs of the territory . It said, the authorities have also disallowed the masses to hold religious gatherings like Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions during this period.

The report said life remains badly affected and economy adversely hurt in IIOJK due to the continued cordon and search operation under military siege.

It said Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, HR activists including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Zahoor Watali, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Eng Rashid, Hayat Ahmed Butt, human rights activist Khurrum Parviaz and journalist Aasif Sultan remain lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India under black laws.

The report maintained that the occupation authorities have kept the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house detention since long time and have not allowed them to carry out his political activities and even he has not been allowed to offer Friday prayers and address public meetings.

The report pointed out that this is high time for the world community to come forward in a big way and impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements have appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to send their teams to take stock of the worst human rights situation in the occupied territory.