India Has Become A Fascist State Under Modi: Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:54 PM

India has become a fascist state under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is a member of extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which follows the Nazi-ideology

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :India has become a fascist state under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is a member of extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which follows the Nazi-ideology.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, said that Modi-led communal government was leaving no stone unturned to convert India into a Hindu Rashtara and suppressing every voice that criticizes its cruel policies. It said that the BJP-led fascist Indian government's policies forced Amnesty International to halt its operations in India.

"Indian government is running an incessant witch hunt campaign against global human rights bodies working in India. It is bullying Amnesty International for highlighting human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India is deliberately attempting to suppress international rights organizations for documenting rights violations in IIOJK and across India," the report said.

It pointed out that even Indian courts are pronouncing judgments in favour of Hindu zealots and the Indian judiciary has given priority to Hindutva ideology while announcing the verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case.

Acquitting BJP veterans like L K Advani involved in demolition of Babri Masjid is yet another example of biased judiciary in India, it said.

The report deplored that persecution of Muslims, Christians and low-caste Hindus has alarmingly increased since BJP came to power in 2014. "A Dalit teenage girl gang-raped and murdered by RSS goons in Uttar Pradesh is the latest victim of Hindutva forces. Sexual attack and murder of Dalit girl in UP reflects the structural violence against minorities in India," it said.

The report noted that BJP government's August 05, 2019 illegal actions in IIOJK have again testified that India is a fascist state. "Fascist Indian government is hell bent upon converting IIOJK's Muslim majority into a minority. Modi's fascist ideology is the biggest threat to peace and stability in South Asia," it added.

The report said it is high time for the world to wake up and recognize that India is a fascist state. It maintained that the global community should come together to deal with fascist ideology of Modi.

