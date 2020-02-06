UrduPoint.com
India Has Been Defeated At The Diplomatic Front: Additional Secretary Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

Additional Secretary Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman said India had been defeated at the diplomatic front, as the world powers had begun mounting pressure on it to end Human Rights violations in the held Valley and to stop inclement use of sinister state machinery to quell just struggle of people of Kashmir

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : Additional Secretary Sindh Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman said India had been defeated at the diplomatic front, as the world powers had begun mounting pressure on it to end Human Rights violations in the held Valley and to stop inclement use of sinister state machinery to quell just struggle of people of Kashmir.

Scholar Dr. Sumera Umrani stressed the need for pitching ideological battle in lieu of violent war to combat the conflict. She advocated the need for channelizing intellectual property of youth to reverse people perspective to pro-Kashmir paradigm. She also impressed upon youth to act as national and international Kashmir cause ambassadors.

The Chairperson International Relations Department University of Sindh Dr. Ishrat Afshan Abbasi shared a broad thematic outline of the seminar contouring what, why and how of the concept of internationalization proving Kashmir conflict a global problem to Indian disadvantage.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar addressed aspects including historical constitutional positions of Pakistan and India on Kahsmir, Kashmir as not a part of India, emerging global Kashmir picture, Kashmir as a nuclear flashpoint and the role of international community in the given context.

The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi and senior IELL faculty Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro also addressed the participants of the seminar.

The seminar culminated over award of certificates to the presenters and an audience-speakers discussion session.

