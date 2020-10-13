UrduPoint.com
India Has Chosen Suicidal Path Due To Its External And Internal Confrontations: Moeed Yusaf

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

India has chosen suicidal path due to its external and internal confrontations: Moeed Yusaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusaf said that India's post 9/11 narrative of "terrorism in Kashmir" would not be applicable in the current geo-political scenario.

He said India has chosen suicidal path due to external and internal conflicts through furthering its Hindutwa policy.

In a talk show of a private news channel on Tuesday, Moeed Yusaf said Pakistan has its old and principled stand on changed face of Modi's India towards its minorities and disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan has its own economic paradigms to go ahead with and it can not wait for India for looking behind, he expressed and added that India was always behind all destructive and terror activities in Pakistan.

To a question, he said that irrespective of India, Pakistan always logically apprised the world about the Indian involvement in terror activities on its soil after its due investigation.

