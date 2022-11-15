India has converted IIOJK into torture chamber: APHC leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has said that the killing spree, random arrest, confiscating of property and other brazen human rights violations by the fascist Modi regime of India will fail to force the Kashmiris into submission,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, .

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a message from Srinagar central jail said that unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of the these young heroes will not go waste.

Saluting the courage, resilience, steadfastness and perseverance of prisoners of freedom movement, Gulzar said that contribution of the detainees will be written with the golden words in the Kashmir history. He expressed serious concern over the plight of prisoners and demanded their release.

The APHC leader deplored the current wave of Indian state terrorism and said that occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a torture chamber amid presence of over one million trigger-happy Indian soldiers along with personnel of dozens of Indian investigation agencies, intelligence groups and private militias operating under the command of Indian Army.

"Fake encounter killings, torture, burning of properties and humiliation of womenfolk have become order of the day while women are raped in broad day light and children are butchered with impunity. He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the sorry state of affairs in Kashmir and save humanity from Hindutva terrorism.

Hurriyat leader Dr Musaib while expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees said the BJP regime has crossed all limits of brutalities and sought intervention by world powers and rights organizations to stop the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

APHC AJK chapter leaders Shaikh Abul Mateen, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shameem Shawl, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Shaikh Yaqoob Muhmmad Sultan Butt in their statements said, expansionist designs of Hindutva fascist regime have endangered the peace in South Asia and Kashmir is like a volcano whose eruption can cause unimaginable destruction.