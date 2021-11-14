UrduPoint.com

India Has Converted IIOJK Into World's Largest Jail: TWI

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

India has converted IIOJK into world's largest jail: TWI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) Sunday said that India has converted the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the world's largest jail and besieged the oppressed people.

The TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Hindutva government is utilizing all cheap means to suppress the Kashmir's freedom movement but the Kashmiri people have continued it despite the Indian atrocities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, Modi-led fascist Indian government is increasing the number of its forces in the occupied territory and with the deployment of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), the number of forces personnel in IIOJK has increased by one million.

He said, such a large number of Indian soldiers is a proof that India is fighting a lost war in the occupied territory and the freedom-loving people have defeated it.

The spokesman, condemning the brutalities on civilians during the so-called search operations by Indian forces, NIA and other investigation agencies, urged the world community to break its criminal silence and take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

He also paid rich tributes to the Kashmir youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Srinagar and Kolgam.

