India Has Created Atmosphere Of Fear And Terror In IIOJK: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India was creating an atmosphere of fear and terror to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement.
According to Kashmir Media Service, spokesperson of APHC Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that New Delhi is particularly targeting Hurriyat leaders and activists by evoking draconian laws against them.
“Raids are being carried out on the houses of Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary Kashmiris under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)".
The leaders and activists are detained and their properties are being confiscated. People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are forced to live under the shadow of Indian oppression. He said that these actions are an eye-opener for the international community.
Recent Stories
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India has created atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK: APHC1 minute ago
-
Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, barred from attending religious event1 minute ago
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested31 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..41 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife41 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes51 minutes ago
-
Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL, says IG Rizvi51 minutes ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh51 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of growing cyber risks to young minds, call for collective action1 hour ago
-
Truck catches fire1 hour ago
-
Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers1 hour ago