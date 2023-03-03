UrduPoint.com

India Has Declared Full-fledged War On IIOJK People: Shabbir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

India has declared full-fledged war on IIOJK people: Shabbir Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Shabbir Ahmed Shah has said that the Indian government has declared a full-fledged war on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in a message from Indian Tihar jail said that New Delhi targeted the people of Jammu and Kashmiri much worse than Israel did in Palestine.

He stressed the need for unity to thwart India's brutal designs and also called for a collective narrative against the anti-Kashmir policies of the Modi regime in the territory.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah also urged the United Nations to send its team to IIOJK and probe all human rights violations and the recent custodial killing of Kupwara youth, Abdul Rashid Dar.

