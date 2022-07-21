UrduPoint.com

India Has Deprived Kashmiris Of Every Right In IIOJK: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

India has deprived Kashmiris of every right in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday said that the India has snatched every right including the right to speech in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Modi-led Indian regime was not even allowing Kashmiris to assemble and speak their mind and has gagged the media while journalists were harassed without any reason.

The APHC said the hidden agenda of Hindutva organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP, VHP and Shiv Sena was to thrust Hindu fascism in the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement pointed out that Modi regime was using military and police to shape India's policy according to Hindutva dictates.

The APHC leadership urged the world to come forward to save Kashmiri Muslims from Hindutva fascism being thrust on the Kashmiri people by the Modi regime.

It reminded Indian Prime Minister Modi that bullets and guns have never been able to suppress people's aspirations and added that Kashmiris' spirit for freedom could not be defeated by killings, arrests and torture.

The APHC leadership maintained that Kashmiris were determined to carry on their struggle against Indian occupation against all odds and the day was not far off when the sun of freedom will rise in IIOJK.

