UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Has Failed To Curb Kashmiris Indigenous Movement Of Independence In 73 Years; Says Hurriyat Leader

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

India has failed to curb Kashmiris indigenous movement of independence in 73 years; says Hurriyat leader

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :India has completely failed to curb the Kashmiris indigenous movement for their right to self-determination and independence during 73 years.

"India has increased troops more than one million in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in a bid to press the just voice of Kashmiris but the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will get freedom from the Indian Ghasbana Qabza," All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Executive Member and Kashmir Peoples League Vice President Ejaz Rehmani said while talking to the APP.

He said due to military siege, the economic activities in the IIOJK were completely dismantled. The Indian government had imposed restrictions on the media to hide its inhumane acts and illegal actions from the world community and human rights watchdogs, he added.

He saluted the Kashmiris who were continuing their unwavering efforts boldly despite all such bans.

He said August 5, last year was the darkest day in the history of IIOJK, when India usurped the basic rights of Kashmiris and put their entire leadership in jails or confined them to their homes.

The APHC leader said Indian fascist government led by prime minister Narendera Modi after failure in suppressing the Kashmiris freedom movement, scrapped the IIOJK's special constitutional status and dissolved the assembly and moreover, arrested the puppet Kashmiri leadership.

Rehmani said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste and the day was not far when India would be dismembered into dozens of independent states, including Assam, Khalistan and many more.

He urged the international community to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris to ensure secure, peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

He said neither the IIOJK was the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, nor it was a struggle between Hindus and Muslims, but it was basically an issue of human rights.

According to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the IIOJK issue shall be decided as per aspirations of its people, he added.

About Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on August 5, he said there were so many dark chapters in the history of IIOJK but abrogating Article 370 and 35A was the darkest one.

He thanked the Pakistani nation for supporting the Kashmir cause since the last 72 years. He said even in India, the people were raising their voices against the Indian government's brutalities and illegal actions in the IIOJK.

The Hurriyat Leader Rehmani said the Kashmir issue had been effectively highlighted at all the international fora including European Union Parliament and British Council. They had condemned the human rights violations and other discriminatory laws introduced by the Indian government in the IIOJK and supported the Kashmiris resolve to self-determination in the light of UNSC resolutions.

\778

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Parliament European Union Jammu Independence August Muslim Media All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.