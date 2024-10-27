Open Menu

India Has Long History Of Oppression In Held Kashmir: Azam Nazeer Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the Black Day served as a solemn reminder of the tragic events of 1947, when Indian forces unlawfully invaded Srinagar, marking the beginning of a long history of oppression, detentions and tyranny against the innocent people of the region. Since then, India has consistently violated the human rights of the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory, he said in a message on the Kashmir Black Day on Sunday.

Today, the minister said Pakistan observes Black Day to protest India's illegal occupation and to urge the international community to honor its commitments under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

The federal minister further highlighted that India continued to commit severe human rights abuses and imposes oppressive laws to tighten its grip over Kashmir's land and resources.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar called on the global community to press India to end these egregious violations and stressed the urgent need for the implementation of UN resolutions to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue.

