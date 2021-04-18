India has made entire population of IIOJK hostage: APHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that India has kept the entire population of the territory hostage and deprived the people of all their basic rights and freedoms for the last over seventy three years.

The APHC spokesman said that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris, molesting woman and committing other brutalities in the occupied territory to suppress the ongoing freedom movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He maintained that resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions was imperative to bring an end to Indian atrocities in IIOJK and to establish permanent peace in South Asia.

The spokesman said it was the responsibility of the world community to play its role in this regard.