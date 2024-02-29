India has made IIOJK people hostage for last 7 decades: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has deplored that India has made Kashmiris hostage and deprived them of all basic rights and freedoms for the past seven decades.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders Bashir Andrabi, Muhammad Yosuf Naqash, Farooq Ahmed, Ghulam Nabi War, Attaullah, Javed Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shaikh, in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that India was resorting to every kind of brutal tactics in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

They said the Narendra Modi-led Indian regime has stepped up its repression in IIOJK after revoking the special status of the territory in August 2019 to subdue the Kashmiri people.

They added the Modi regime has broken all records of brutalities in IIOJK where people are killed, detained and tortured on a daily basis.

They said that New Delhi’s iron-fist policy and its militaristic approach had been the main obstacle in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully

The APHC leaders maintained that it was the responsibility of the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

They maintained that settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions was imperative to bring an end to Indian atrocities in IIOJK, create cordial relations between Pakistan and India and establish permanent peace and stability in the South Asian region.