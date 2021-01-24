India has no justification to celebrate its Republic Day in IIOJK: DFP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that India has no justification to celebrate its Republic Day as its occupational forces are engaged in trampling basic rights of the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP spokesman condemning India's illegal and forcible control over the territory, said, "Notwithstanding their commitments of holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Kashmir to decide their political fate, the Indian rulers resorted to brute force and with its military might are desperate to silence the voices of dissent in the territory.

"He said that the country that had deprived millions of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights had no right whatsoever to celebrate Republic Day and urged the Kashmiri people to observe it as Black Day.

The spokesman appealed to the masses to observe a complete strike on the Indian Republic Day, January 26, to express their resentment against the illegal occupation of their motherland by India.