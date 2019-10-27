India has no moral, legal justification to continue occupying Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Indian occupation of Kashmir had no moral, legal and constitutional justification and Black Day was being observed as a renewed commitment of support with Kashmiris.

In his message on Black day, he said Kashmiris were facing a crippling 83-day lock-down imposed by India and the entire community was deprived of food and medicines.

He urged the United Nations to intervene in stopping the violations of International Human Rights laws in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).