India has no right to call itself a republic: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the apartheid and supremacist Indian state had no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the bleeding Kashmir.

Mushaal criticised the RSS-led Indian government for celebrating the abrogation of the constitution, targeting minorities, and undermining the so-called democratic values, said a press release issued here.

SAPM said that the RSS-inspired fascist government has unleashed a wave of state terrorism and brutalities to suppress the dissenting voices.

Mushaal said that they could not dampen the courage of the brave Kashmiri people, who, she said, would continue their freedom struggle until getting the birthright to self-determination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed Indian Republic Day, as Black Day in protest against India’s continued denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The SAPM went on to say that it was shameful for India to call itself a republic despite the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which was converted into a world largest tortured cell.

Mushaal said that the notorious Indian authorities usurped fundamental rights of the Kashmiris, as top Kashmiri leadership

including Yasin Malik were put in jails in fake and fabricated cases just to silence their voices.

SAPM lamented that India was committing the worst atrocities and usurped all legal and constitutional rights of Kashmiris but the international community, UN bodies and human rights organization still called it the largest democracy, which was disgusting.

She said that India was not a largest democracy but a world's most fascist and apartheid state, where living a life not only for Kashmiris muslims but for all other minority communities was a nightmare, who were subjected to inhuman and barbaric acts.

Mushaal vowed that despite the atrocities of the Indian troops, the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle and would continue it till taking the freedom struggle to its logical end.

She said the current situation of IIOJK was a big challenge for the international community and urged the world powers to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people to avoid the world's worst looming humanitarian and human crises.

Mushaal remarked that Indian PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the idol of Lord Ram at the new temple constructed on the site where the Babri Masjid stood for centuries before being demolished by a Hindutva mob.