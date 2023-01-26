India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in IIOJK: APHC leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have said that India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.

APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous in their joint statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday, said that actually India was not a democratic country and had occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of force. The people of Kashmir are observing India's Republic Day as Black Day, they said. They deplored that whenever a special day of India approaches, the Indian troops accelerate their state terrorism in IIOJK and urged the Kashmiri people to observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on the appeal of the Hurriyat Conference.

The Hurriyat leaders said the Kashmiri people have continued their struggle for the right to self-determination but due to India's rigid stance the Kashmir dispute is still unresolved and pending with the United Nations.

They said that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory, so India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in IIOJK. They added that despite the atrocities of the Indian troops, the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle and would continue it till complete success.

Illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar said Kashmiri people all over the world are protesting against the atrocities on the Kashmiris by Modi-led fascist Indian government and demanded that the Kashmiris should be given their birthright to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions.

APHC leaders Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi in a joint statement in Srinagar said India is not a democratic country and has occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiris. They urged the people of the territory to observe the Indian Republic Day, today, as Black Day.

The Democratic Hurriyat Front in a statement issued in Srinagar said the current situation of IIOJK is a big challenge for the international community and appealed to the world powers to help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Advocate Zahoor Ahmad Shah in his statement, denounced the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and said the usurped India has no right to celebrate its Republic Day in the territory.