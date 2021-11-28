UrduPoint.com

India Has Practically Turned IIOJK Into Military Garrison: JKEM

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

India has practically turned IIOJK into military garrison: JKEM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has said that India has practically turned the territory into a military garrison.

The JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the pretender of so-called big democracy and secularism was involved in massive human rights violations in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that in Hyderpora and Ram Bagh, areas of Srinagar, the Indian terrorists in uniform, while playing a vicious game of brutality, martyred innocent civilians. He added that the Indian troops were killing innocent civilians and destroying property on daily basis in IIOJK.

The spokesman said, the Kashmiri people reject the illegal occupation of India and the unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 by Modi-led fascist Indian government. He lamented that the authorities had put the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership under house arrest or in jails while thousands of Kashmiris, especially the youth, have been behind the bars for years under black laws including the Public Safety Act (PSA)The spokesman said that no nation can be kept enslaved for long by force and urged the international community to play role in curbing the Indian violence in IIOJK and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmir people.

