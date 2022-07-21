India has robbed Kashmiris of every right even right to speak: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India has snatched every right including the right to speech in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Modi-led Indian regime is not even allowing Kashmiris to assemble and speak their mind and has gagged the media while journalists are harassed without any reason.

The APHC said the hidden agenda of Hindutva organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP, VHP and Shiv Sena is to thrust Hindu fascism in the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement pointed out that Modi regime is using military and police to shape India's policy according to Hindutva dictates.

The APHC leadership urged the world to come forward to save Kashmiri Muslims from Hindutva fascism being thrust on the Kashmiri people by the Modi regime.

It reminded Indian Prime Minister Modi that bullets and guns have never been able to suppress people's aspirations and added that Kashmiris' spirit for freedom could not be defeated by killings, arrests and torture.

The leadership maintained that Kashmiris are determined to carry on their struggle against Indian occupation against all odds and the day is not far off when the sun of freedom will rise in IIOJK.