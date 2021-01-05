'India has to give right of self-determination to Kashmiris' says MNA Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sayed Mahboob Shah on Tuesday said that India could no longer sustain the untiring and potent struggle of Kashmiris' to achieve their right of self determination and the time was not too far when Indian occupied forces would bow down.

Talking with regard to the 'Right To Self-Determination Day for Kashmiris being observed today, MNA Mahboob Shah told this scribe that with observance of the day we reiterate the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged UN resolutions, passed by the Security Council this day January 05, 1949.

The time, he said was at its prime that we all add our share in highlighting the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of birth right of self-determination to the Kashmiris without further delay that was being denied by India for over 72 years.

He said that the BJP government in New Delhi has turned occupied valley into a virtual prison by locking up the entire population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) including their political leaders and depriving them of their basic rights since August 15, 2019.

The world community especially United Nations and human rights organizations should take cogent notice of the situation prevailing in IIOJ&K, which has literally been turned into the biggest jail of the world where the entire Kashmiri population has been incarcerated against their will.

After abolishment of the Article 370 by the Indian Parliament, he said the IIOJ&K were placed under emergency law and no fewer than 40,000 Indian troops were added to the held valley, making it the densest zone of military presence in the world.

Shah said the right to self-determination was a vital component of the human dignity and negation of this right was the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights covenants.

"The Kashmir issue was getting prolonged as the UNSC was playing the role of a silent spectator and failed to implement its resolutions passed some seven decades ago to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination," he said.

Shah regretted that our Kashmiri brethren were being subjugated and humiliated for demanding their democratic legitimate and basic right adding he said I feared that situation might go in the wrong direction and inflict damage to the regional peace.

He maintained that the day of January, 05, when the UN Security Council approved its resolutions for Kashmiris' right to self -determination in 1949, reminded the UNSC to fulfill its promise with brave and determined Kashmiris to provide them violence-free environment.

He said the determination of Kashmiris against Indian tyrannies and suppression was manifestation of the fact that they would succeed one day in defeating their enemy (India) adding the brave Kashmiris, with the help of Allah Almighty would soon be able to live a violence-free life.

He said with regret that every religion in the world preached peace and promoted inter-faith harmony, but unfortunately with extremist mindset, the Indian rulers were violating moral and democratic norms and infringing on the basic rights of people.

"We should not rely on others but raise a strong voice for our Kashmiri people to get the right of self-determination and freedom for them from the clutches of Indian forces.

Shah said the entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood with Kashmiri brethren and would continue to extend its diplomatic, moral and political support till achieving the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.