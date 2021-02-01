UrduPoint.com
India Has Turned IIIOJK Into Hell For Kashmiris: PPP Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:19 PM

India has turned IIIOJK into hell for Kashmiris: PPP leader

The so-called largest democracy of the world, India, has turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a hell for its residents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The so-called largest democracy of the world, India, has turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a hell for its residents.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Munawar Anjum while talking to APP on Monday.

He said that under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government and forces had broken all records of brutalities and oppression in the Held Valley.

He said that the silence of the international community on the issue of IIOJK could result in a mega human tragedy. He said that the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also take notice of Indian brutalities against Muslims in Kashmir specifically and in entire India as well.

He said that contrary to democracy, law and justice, courts in India were giving judgments in view of the interests of dominating Hindutva.

