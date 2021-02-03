India has turned IIOJ&K into biggest prison on earth, says Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Wednesday that India had turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into the biggest prison on earth and using military might to silence and subjugate the Kashmiris since long

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Wednesday that India had turned Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into the biggest prison on earth and using military might to silence and subjugate the Kashmiris since long.

Talking to APP here, Nadeem Qureshi urged the international community to play� decisive role to resolve the decades old conflict and enable the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self determination as per resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that the seminars and rallies would be held under auspices of Punjab Kashmir Committee across the province to express solidarity with Kashmiri people on Feb 5.

He said that ceremonies will be organised at district level while special buses will be plied on roads of Divisional Headquarters and Punjab capital Lahore to convey message to international community about Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Nadeem Qureshi said that the valley had become biggest prison and Kashmiri people were facing the longest lockdown of the world.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had advocated the Kashmir issue at United Nations brilliantly and emerged as ambassador of Kashmiris.

He said that all the minorities including Sikhs, Christians, Muslims and others residing in India were unsafe facing cruelties of Modi government.

He said that people from all walks of life were on the roads in India at this time.

He urged the Human Rights Organisations, United Nation and others to play their role in resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

He said that the human rights organisations should raise their voice for the people of IIOJ&K as forecefully as they do in case of violations in other countries.

He hoped that the Kashmiri brethren will succeed in their struggle of self determination soon and Kashmir will be the part of Pakistan.