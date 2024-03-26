India Has Turned IIOJK Into Open Prison: Shabbir Shah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has turned Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison for its inhabitants.
According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, said nearly one million Indian troops have been victimizing the innocent people of Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination. The military and population ratio in the occupied territory is 1:10, the highest in the world, he added.
The APHC leader said, the presence of such a large military force has created a frightful atmosphere and a sense of insecurity among the local population. After failing to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for self-determination through military might, India has started attaching properties of people to intimidate them into submission, he said.
The jailed leader said, attaching properties of Kashmiris is sheer political vendetta on part of Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government. Indian troops are regularly terrorizing and arrested people during violent military operations. The BJP regime while weakening economy of Kashmiris are rendering Kashmiri people homeless in their own homeland on one pretext or another, he said.
Shabbir Ahmad Shah urged the United Nations Secretary General and the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
