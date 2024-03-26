Open Menu

India Has Turned IIOJK Into Open Prison: Shabbir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM

India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has turned Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison for its inhabitants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has turned Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison for its inhabitants.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, said nearly one million Indian troops have been victimizing the innocent people of Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination. The military and population ratio in the occupied territory is 1:10, the highest in the world, he added.

The APHC leader said, the presence of such a large military force has created a frightful atmosphere and a sense of insecurity among the local population. After failing to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for self-determination through military might, India has started attaching properties of people to intimidate them into submission, he said.

The jailed leader said, attaching properties of Kashmiris is sheer political vendetta on part of Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government. Indian troops are regularly terrorizing and arrested people during violent military operations. The BJP regime while weakening economy of Kashmiris are rendering Kashmiri people homeless in their own homeland on one pretext or another, he said.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah urged the United Nations Secretary General and the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transp ..

CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..

2 minutes ago
 Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

2 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

2 minutes ago
 Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive ..

Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus

2 minutes ago
 CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

2 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in se ..

Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years

2 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

15 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

9 minutes ago
 Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held o ..

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

9 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan