India Has Turned IIOJK Into Worst Killing Field: Report

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

India has turned IIOJK into worst killing field: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the massacre of 12 innocent youth in less than 72 hours by brutal Indian troops has proven that IIOJK has turned into the worst killing field where Indian occupational forces continue to spill blood with impunity.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said, hardly a day passes by when the Kashmiris are not targeted for showing resistance to Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

India has unleashed the killing spree in IIOJK to change its demography, the report citing people from different walks of life in Kashmir said and asked how long the so-called global champions of human rights will maintain their silence while the Kashmiris are witnessing unending trail of wanton killings, torture, fake encounters, rapes and destruction of property on daily basis.

The report said it is time for the global community to take bold and extraordinary measures to stop India from wreaking havoc on the Kashmiris' lives as killing fields of IIOJK are knocking at the door of world's conscience.

"The dream of peaceful South Asia will also never come true until and unless the Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination," the report said and urged the international community to pressurize India to give the Kashmiris the right to chose their destiny at free will.

