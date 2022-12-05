UrduPoint.com

India Has Usurped All Basic Rights Of IIOJK People: APHC Leader

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 09:30 AM

India has usurped all basic rights of IIOJK people: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that India has usurped all political, social and religious rights of the people of the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement said in the presence of over one million trigger-happy Indian troops enjoying sweeping powers under draconian laws, the besieged Kashmiris are living an agonized life.

To punish the Kashmiris for demanding their internationally-recognized right to self-determination, Indian troops are committing heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK, he added.

He said these dreaded forces have martyred nearly one hundred thousand Kashmiris irrespective of age and gender in the last over three decades.

Thousands of Kashmiris have been crippled through physical and mental torture and thousands are languishing in jails in fabricated charges which include APHC leaders, human rights activists, journalists and ordinary Kashmiris, he lamented.

The APHC leader said after 5th August 2019, the Modi-led fascist Indian government is trying to impose its devilish Hindutva ideology on Kashmiris and deprive them of their unique identity and culture.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar termed Kashmir as a political and humanitarian dispute and appealed to the people who believe in human dignity to support the Kashmiris' just struggle of right to self-determination.

He deplored that in the critical situation when life, honour, existence, culture and identity of the oppressed Kashmiris were at stake the criminal silence of the world was adding insult to the injury. It is the responsibility of people with conscience all over the world to raise their voice against the injustice in Kashmir, he maintained.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader Muhammad Sultan Butt in a statement in Islamabad expressed concern over the duplicity of the world powers and said criminal silence of the world has emboldened India to increase its inhuman activities against Kashmiris, Indian Muslims and other minorities.

