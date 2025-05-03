India hatching conspiracies to create unrest in AJK; Anwar ul Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India was hatching conspiracies to create unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the All Parties Kashmir Conference held here yesterday, he warned “If India attacks Pakistan, we will respond with full force. India is actively plotting to destabilize Azad Kashmir. He emphasized that Pakistan’s political leadership must demonstrate complete solidarity and stand firmly behind the armed forces in the face of Indian aggression.

Reaffirming his stance on the Kashmir issue, the AJK prime minister said his narrative draws strength from the people of Pakistan, the armed forces and the country’s military leadership. He said that there was dire need to avoid discussing things that could create problem for Pakistan internationally. He, however, maintained that it was appropriate time for us as Kashmiris to talk as the stalemate on the issue has been broken for the first time since 2019.

He said that Indian government's single action has brought us back to the pre August 5, 2019 situation. "It is because of the state of Pakistan that I have taken a clear cut and courageous stand on the issue", the PM said, adding that he doesn't not even hesitate to call spade a spade. "Whatever is in my heart, I speak it out", the prime minister said, adding that none of the stakeholders have so far asked me to change or soften your stance on Kashmir.

" In the last 3-4 days, I spoke on tv channels and digital media regarding the Kashmir issue, due to which all those channels have been closed in India", he said. The present government, he said, has faced a number of challenges. "It is all but natural that when you challenge any "status quo", there is a reaction", the PM added. On holding a protest demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in the UK, the PM stated that a very powerful demonstration should be held in Britain to convey a strong message to India. "The Liberation Cell is ready to support if the political leadership from the All Parties Kashmir Conference forum wants to participate in the protest demonstration", the premier said.

About the functioning of Kashmir Liberation Cell, the PM said that his predecessors sitting here also know it well the functioning and its mandate. The prime minister in his address appreciated the the Pakistan Army Chief for taking a bold stance on the issue of Kashmir. He said that the political leadership of Azad Kashmir and the Hurriyat Conference are on the same page.

"As for as the Kashmir policy is concerned, we are open for debate and ready to remove any shortcomings", he remarked."We have to think about how to take forward the issue of Kashmir, for which we have lost 3 generations", the PM said.

Highlighting the significance of national unity, the PM said, "the enemy attacks you only when he thinks that the nation is divided".