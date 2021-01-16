India hatching conspiracy to create instability in Pakistan: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said India was hatching conspiracy to create instability in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan was exposing the negative agenda of Indian rulers before the world.

The comprehensive strategy adopted by Pakistan to unearth the sinister design of India before the world powers was working well, he said.

The India was a big business market for developed nations, he said adding that we have challenges to expose the real face of India before the international community. Expressing determination, the SAPM said Pakistan would continue its efforts for highlighting the abhorring design of India before the world.